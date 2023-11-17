UP government to build stadium in World Cup hero Mohammed Shami's village

Mohammed Shami is India's standout bowler in the World Cup with 23 wickets. — X

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:12 PM

The state government in Uttar Pradesh, India, is building a new cricket stadium in Sahaspur, a small village is Amroha, where India's World Cup star Mohammed Shami was born.

Shami has been the standout bowler in the ongoing World Cup, with 23 wickets from just six matches.

His stunning match-winning spells have helped India set up a mouthwatering clash with five-time champions Australia in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.

While batting superstar Virat Kohli has earned the plaudits for his 711 runs in the tournament, the 33-year-old Shami has made an even bigger impact with his superb bowling spells in batting friendly conditions.

Times Now has reported that the state government in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, will be building a new stadium in Shami's village as a tribute to the fast bowler's World Cup heroics.

Shami's stunning 7/57 helped India overcome a spirited fightback from New Zealand in the semifinal as the home team eventually won the high-scoring game by 70 runs.

According to the Times Now report, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to make the stadium announcement after Sunday's final.

The state government, the report says, wants to celebrate the performance of Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup.

The new stadium will help produce more young cricketers in the region.

It was due to lack of proper facilities in Amroha that Shami went to Kolkata for better opportunities in 2005.

Shami impressed the Kolkata coaches with his performances in club matches before he earned a place in the Bengal state team.

The right-arm pacer eventually made India debut in 2013 and soon established himself in the playing eleven.

With 447 wickets in international cricket across formats, Shami is among the world's elite fast bowlers.

He is also the sixth highest wicket-taker in the history of ODI World Cups, with 54 wickets from just 17 matches.

Only Glenn MacGrath (71), Muthiah Muralitharan (68), Mitchell Starc (62), Lasith Malinga (56) and Wasim Akram (55) have taken more wickets in 50 overs World Cups.

Now if he produces another big performance in Sunday's final against Australia, his place in the history of Indian cricket will he firmly secured.

ALSO READ: