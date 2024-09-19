Unbeaten century from Head sees Australia romp to ODI win over England

Australia's Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM

Travis Head scored a unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 77 as Australia successfully chased down a formidable 316-run target to beat England by seven wickets in the first of their five-match One Day International Series at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare after bowling England out for 315 in 49.4 overs.

It was a 13th successive ODI win for last year’s World Cup winners, and sixth in a row over England, despite being forced to field a depleted line-up because of illness in their camp and injury.