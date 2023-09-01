UAE's Vaishnave Mahesh makes history in T20 internationals

UAE leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh. — X

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 4:41 PM

Young UAE leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh made history on Friday by becoming the youngest bowler to take 50 wickets in T20 internationals (men's and women's cricket).

Vaishnave took two wickets in three overs against hosts Malaysia, helping UAE win by seven wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 WC Asia Qualifier 2023.

The top two sides in the 11-team tournament in Malaysia will advance to the Global Qualifiers, the final round of the qualifying tournament for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.

At 16 years and 262 days, Vaishnave became the youngest cricketer to reach the 50-wicket landmark in T20 internationals.

Having beaten Bhutan by seven wickets in the first game on Thursday, the UAE reduced Malaysia to 64 for six.

The Chaya Mughal-led UAE then reached the target in the 13th over losing only three wickets.

ALSO READ: