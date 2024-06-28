UAE's Muhammad Usman announces retirement from international cricket

The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
UAE middle-order batter Muhammad Usman has decided to retire from international cricket, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday.
The 38-year-old represented the UAE men’s team in 85 internationals – 38 ODIs and 47 T20Is – in a six-year international career.
Usman made his ODI debut against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2016. In his 38-match international career in the 50-over format, the left-hander scored 1,008 runs at 31.50 with the help of one century and four half-centuries.
In 47 T20Is, Usman scored 891 runs with the help of three fifties, including his career-best of 89 not out.
“It has been an incredible journey with the UAE cricket team and the cricket board. I would like to thank everyone who played a role in my journey including my teammates, coaches and other support staff," Muhammad Usman said.
"I feel blessed and proud that I got the opportunity of representing UAE for 85 international matches. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life as I want to remain associated with the sport. I want to wish the UAE team and the players the very best in what is a very exciting time for the game in the country," he added.
Meanwhile, the ECB has congratulated Muhammad Usman on his international career and thanked him for his services for UAE cricket.
