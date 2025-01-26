UAE's Esha Oza named ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the year

UAE women's cricket team captain Esha Oza won the prestigious ICC Women's Association Cricketer of the year award on Sunday.

Oza was a dominant force in her team’s games throughout 2024, racking up a mountain of runs at the top of the order and chipping in with plenty of wickets with her off-breaks.

She started the year in style as the UAE won the Asian Cricket Council Women’s Premier Cup, with Oza finishing as the leading scorer and being named Player of the Tournament.

And the classy right-hander also played a big role in the UAE’s run to the knockout stages of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier later in the year.

Oza’s brilliant 66* from 39 balls inspired her team’s victory over Netherlands in that competition – a result that saw the UAE beat the Dutch to a top-two spot in a competitive Group B.

And Oza very nearly pulled off a miracle in the semi-finals, smashing a defiant 66 from 44 balls against eventual tournament winners Sri Lanka as the UAE fell narrowly short of a huge upset in Abu Dhabi.