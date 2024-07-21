UAE women's cricket team has the potential to qualify for World Cup, says Chaya Mughal

Members of the UAE celebrate a wicket during the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. — X

The UAE may have suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka on Sunday, but the 78-run loss to a star-studded Indian team can never eclipse the progress women’s cricket has made in a short period.

Esha Oza’s team came tantalisingly close to qualifying for the Women’s T20 Cup early this year. The 2024 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is their second straight appearance at the continental showpiece.

This is a remarkable achievement for a country where putting together a team of female cricketers was once more challenging than drawing the cricket-bad Indians to baseball.

Chaya Mughal, the team’s former captain who is now the Women’s Development Cricket Officer in the Emirates Cricket Board, has seen it all.

A former domestic cricketer in India, Mughal had no idea of cricket’s existence in the UAE when she landed here for a job in 2010.

The all-rounder went on to lead the national team before retiring to take up the new role of developing the sport at the grassroots level.

It’s the effort taken by her team and the cricket board that has resulted in a prestigious award, the ICC Associate Member Women's Performance of the Year award for their dominant display in the qualifying tournament for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Mughal, in an interview with Khaleej Times, said the prospects are alluring for the UAE women’s cricket team which has taken giant strides at associate level.

Q. Congratulations on the ICC award. What does it mean to women’s cricket in the UAE?

Winning such prestigious awards is always a special achievement, and receiving this award, especially for performance, is truly gratifying. It signifies that we are making progress in the right direction. The collective efforts of management, development, and the team have been aligned towards a common goal, resulting in a positive impact overall. The growth of cricket in the UAE is undoubtedly thriving, and this success holds significant importance for all of us.

Q. The women’s cricket team has made great progress in the last three to four years. What do you think is the secret to this amazing progress?