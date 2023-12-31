UAE stun Afghanistan, win second T20 match in Sharjah

Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
Less than four months after beating New Zealand in a T20 International, the UAE have done it again.
The national cricket team beat Afghanistan, a Test-playing nation, in the second match of the three-match T20 series, by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Having lost the first match of the series by 72 runs, UAE bounced back with a magnificent performance to beat the Afghans.
The home team, after winning the toss, made 166 for seven, thanks to 22-year-old opener Aryan Lakra's 63 not out off 42 balls and skipper Muhammad Waseem 32-ball 52.
Waseem's team then defended the total in a thrilling finish as the Afghans were all out for the 155 in the final over.
The margin of defeat could have been bigger for Afghanistan if not for a late onslaught from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (47 off 27 balls) who was the last batsman to fall.
For the UAE, 19-year-old pacer Ali Naseer (4-1-24-4) and Muhammad Jawadullah (4-0-26-4), the 24-year-old new-ball bowler, were the heroes with the ball as they shared eight wickets between them.
The series decider will be played on January 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
