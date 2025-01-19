UAE spinner Aayan's record spell goes in vain as ADKR beat Giants

Aayan Afzal Khan of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clinched their second victory of the ILT20 Season 3, defeating the Gulf Giants by 37 runs at a packed Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Despite Aayan Afzal Khan’s shrewd four-wicket haul for just 16 runs, which set a new record for the best figures by a UAE player in ILT20 history, the Knight Riders posted 176/9, buoyed by Michael Pepper’s half-century.

Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder and Ali Khan each bagged two wickets to keep the Giants at bay.

It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay. Adam Lyth was scalped by David Willey in the first over, while skipper James Vince who looked in good form, miscued off Ibrar Ahmad for 14 runs in the fourth over.

At 40/2 by the end of the powerplay, the Giants were falling well behind the equation. The innings unraveled further as Jordan Cox departed for 10 runs and Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by Sunil Narine after he had worked hard for 24 runs in 22 balls.

At the ten-over mark, the Giants were wobbling at 62/4. The onus was on Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer to steer another run chase, but it was not to be. Hetmyer had made 20 runs in 15 balls before he holed out to Sunil Narine off Super Sub Ali Khan. Jason Holder then removed Gerhard Erasmus after the Namibian had accumulated 24 runs in 23 balls to leave the score at 96/6 in 14.1 overs

The target proved too steep as Holder claimed his second wicket through Mark Adair for 19 runs as the Giants finished proceedings at 139/8.

In the first innings, an exciting powerplay for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders treated the fans to runs and wickets, finishing the phase at 60/2.

Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous took the initiative racing to 19 and 17 runs respectively, in 12 balls each. The assault was halted when Tymal Mills castled Kyle Mayers in the fourth over and Gous was caught behind off Wahidullah Zadran in the fifth over.

Coming at number four, Pepper took flight early in the innings, creaming Mark Adair for three consecutive boundaries. Pepper went on to log a 31-ball fifty including six fours and a six. Along with the support of Joe Clarke, the pair built a 50-run partnership in 33 balls.

It looked like the Knight Riders were on track for a massive total until Aayan turned the tide, returning enviable figures of 4 for 16 – the best figures for a UAE player in the ILT20 (the previous record holder was Zuhaib Zuhair with 4 for 22 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in 2024). Aayan opened his account when he cleaned up Joe Clarke for 24 runs in the 11th over. He followed it up with the wickets of Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Russell and Sunil Narine, of whom only Andre Russell made it to double figures with 12 runs. At the end of Aayan’s spell, the Knight Riders were at 131/6 in 15 overs. In the death overs, Pepper was caught behind off Mark Adair for 57 runs, while Laurie Evans, Jason Holder and David Willey made small contributions. Blessing Muzarabani snatched two wickets in Evans and Holder as the Knight Riders finished proceedings at 176/9. Brief Scores Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Gulf Giants by 37 runs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 176/9 in 20 overs (Michael Pepper 57, Joe Clarke 24, Kyle Mayers 19, Aayan Afzal Khan 4 for 16, Blessing Muzarabani 2 for 28) Gulf Giants 139/8 in 20 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 24, Shimron Hetmyer 20, Mark Adair 19, Ali Khan 2 for 23, Jason Holder 2 for 25, Ibrar Ahmad 2 for 27)