UAE: Sam Curran eyes ILT20 title with Desert Vipers

All-rounder Sam Curran bats during a net session in Dubai. — Supplied photo

All-rounder Sam Curran, a serial winner in England in 2024, is hoping he can bring that formula for success to the Desert Vipers in the third season of DP World ILT20 which will get under way on January 11.

The 26-year-old won The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles and the County Championship with Surrey last year, and now he wants to start 2025 with some more silverware as the Vipers chase a first title.

“I guess I love winning trophies. Any player loves winning trophies and the last couple of years I have won a couple, which has been really nice," Curran said.

“I think one of the keys to that is the culture of this team – that is really important. The vibe and the energy around the group is vital and that is one reason I have come to the Vipers after playing the last part of the season with them last year.

“For me, it links back to coming to a place where I know a lot of people and you can feel comfortable, you can express yourself, you can have a joke, but when you come down to training you can be that serious and energetic group and train really hard and be honest with each other when you have a bad day.

“Complacency is something I do not really like to do as well. When you have a good day, you have got to keep coming back. So I guess I hope we can win a trophy for the Vipers. That would be really special. I am sure that's everyone's target, but in a tournament with so many games, you have got to make sure you do not look too far ahead."

Curran was one of a group of players that also included Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Aamir, UAE all-rounder Dhruv Parashar and wicketkeeper-batter Tanish Suri and England fast bowler Luke Wood that got together at the ICC Academy on Sunday for a first hit-out ahead of the new season.

The left-armer has chosen to return to the Vipers following his 2024 cameo despite having a number of possible options, with multiple leagues going on around the world at the same time.

“The fact is I know quite a lot of people here. Obviously (Desert Vipers Director of Cricket) Tom Moody is a guy I know really well as he is my Head Coach at the Oval Invincibles. The Vipers’ Strength and Conditioning Coach, Darren Veness, has worked with me at Surrey for many years and then there is James Foster, the Vipers Head Coach. There are a lot of familiar faces," he said.

“I liked the environment and the culture last year that was created, even though I was only here for probably ten days or so. The environment is something that is quite important to me and knowing that I am here for the next five weeks, with a sense we can build something quite nice is a positive."

Sam’s brother Tom, who was a part of the Desert Vipers squad in season one and missed season two due to injury, has now signed with the Gulf Giants for season three of the DP World ILT20.

It means the brothers will be in opposing teams in this tournament, unusual because they are teammates both at the Oval Invincibles and with Surrey. The upcoming sibling rivalry is something Sam said he was looking forward to.

“I have spoken to Tom about it,” said Sam. He is in Australia now, playing in the Big Bash League, but we have already penned that date in the diary, the Vipers versus the Gulf Giants!

“We played against each other once or twice in the IPL or twice, I think when he was with Delhi. It will be a very strange feeling but I think now that we are a bit older there will be no love on that field.

“I am sure there will be a lot of bragging rights around the dinner table and I am sure our mum will be there for that as well. I am very excited for that one. Whatever happens, as long as I hit him for six, I will be happy!”

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

Foster backs Ferguson

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers’ head coach James Foster believes New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is the perfect man for the job of captaining the team this season. Foster, who has arrived in Dubai ahead of the start of the third edition of the tournament, decided on the appointment of Ferguson to lead the side in succession to another New Zealand international – batter Colin Munro. And speaking with the Vipers Voices podcast, Foster said that the all-round package of Ferguson as a leader was irresistible. “First of all, if you talk about his bowling, he is a player who is in high demand, he is high-quality, he has high pace and he brings that X factor with his skill set,” said Foster. “Also, if you think from a fielding point of view, I would probably say he is one of the best fielders going around of those with bowling as their primary skill set. He adds value there, and some handy lower-order runs as well. “Lockie has impressed me over the last few years. I have been lucky enough to work with him in the New Zealand setup. I have worked with him in the IPL, and he has just got a great outlook on the game. “He is a wonderful person. Yes, he has not had a huge amount of experience in captaincy, but he has taken the reins over for New Zealand (in the past, in Bangladesh, in 2023) and, again, he did a great job there. “Everyone loved working under Lockie as the leader, and he has just got a really great way. He is very calm. He believes and backs his players. He is very consistent as an individual, which is another very important thing." Adding to Ferguson’s fire power in the fast-bowling department is UAE quick Khuzaima bin Tanveer, who is best known for his raw pace in local circles. Foster explained the decision to pick Khuzaima in the UAE draft this season was based on a lengthy assessment of his qualities. “It's not just about his raw ability and his raw pace; he has got a great head on his shoulders and is very eager and hungry to learn, which is great," he said. “He is a young man who is hungry and can further his career with the coaching staff and the players that we have here at his disposal. I am very excited for him.”