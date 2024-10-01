UAE: Players hail prize money boost ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket during a warm-up match in Dubai. — X

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024

Players from across the globe have welcomed the ICC’s landmark decision to offer equal prize money amongst men’s and women’s competitions ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The tournament winners will receive $2.34m after the final on October 20, with the runners-up receiving $1.17m as part of a total prize pot of $7,958,080.

That is an increase of 225% from last year’s edition and makes cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men’s and women’s World Cup events.

The significant moment in cricket history has been met with acclaim from players ahead of the start of competition on October 3, when Bangladesh will take on Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Bangladesh seamer Jahanara Alam is among those hoping to be in action in the opener, and the 31-year-old believes the move to equal prize money will have a long-lasting impact on the sport.

"This is inspiring for us,” she said. “I believe this will be motivating and inspiring for the next generation. It is good for us as we will get financial support.

“Parents in Bangladesh who don't want to let their daughters take up sports and only want them to study for a job or business will be inspired by this and will be motivated to send their daughters to play cricket.”

The Tigresses will be led by captain Nigar Sultana, who also praised the move as part of the broader positive changes happening within women’s cricket.

"Money is always motivating,” she said. “This is a good thing and in women's cricket, we are seeing that lot of changes are made. That is happening in Bangladesh as well.

“For the whole team, it looks like if we can do well, we can achieve good things in life. So from that point of view, it really makes us happy.”

The tournament sees 10 teams face off in the UAE, where defending champions Australia will look to retain the title they won a year ago in South Africa.

The Proteas were runners-up last year and begin their campaign to go one better against West Indies in Dubai on 4 October.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was amongst those to praise the move towards equal prize money ahead of their opening match on Friday.