UAE pacer Zahoor Khan outshines Trent Boult at Abu Dhabi T10

The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi
UAE pace bowler Zahoor Khan outshone his illustrious teammate Trent Boult as he struck vital blows to help defending champions Deccan Gladiators make the perfect start in the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Tuesday.
The Gladiators beat New York Strikers by 22 runs in the opening match of the tournament at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, the Gladiator made 118 for eight in 10 overs, thanks to a magnificent 33-ball 68 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
While wickets kept falling at regular intervals at one end, Kohler-Cadmore, the 29-year-old English opener, remained unbeaten and hit four fours and six sixes in his knock.
Chamika Karunaratne (3/25) was the most successful bowler for the Strikers.
In reply, New York Strikers managed to score only 96 for six in 10 overs.
Zahoor (2/12) was brilliant with the ball for the Gladiators, dismissing Kusal Perera, the dangerous Sri Lankan opener, in the third over of the innings before claiming the big wicket of Kieron Pollard.
Boult, who helped New Zealand reach the World Cup semifinal in India, returned with figures of 1/22 in two overs.
Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor’s UAE captain, top-scored for the Strikers with 26.
The event had a classic Dubai vibe and a cultural and emotional unity that brought people from all walks of life together
The 36-hole tournament is the fourth round of the EGF’s Men’s Order of Merit 2023-2024
The sports legend said officials asked for samples 90 minutes before his straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie
Baseball United’s new franchise league came to life at the made-over Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an exhibition game between Baseball United West All-Stars and the East All-Stars
Carl and Laura may not have a clue about how the game is played but said they were thrilled to be at the history-making event
City, who have 28 points after 12 games, have built a fortress at Etihad Stadium, winning 23 successive games there across all competitions
The teenager is all business as she heads to Saudi Arabia to represent the UAE in the AGF Ladies Championship