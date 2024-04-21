UAE beat Oman to qualify for 2025 T20 Asia Cup

The UAE players celebrate a wicket against Oman. — X

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 6:59 PM

Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front with a sparkling hundred as the UAE beat Oman by 55 runs in the final of the ACC Premier Cup on Sunday to book their place in next year’s T20 Asia Cup.

After being asked to bat first, the UAE put up a huge total of 204 for four in 20 overs, thanks to Waseem’s 56-ball 100 (6 fours, 7 sixes).

In reply. Oman never really found their top gear against the UAE as the home team managed to score just 149 for nine in 20 overs at Al Amarat.

For the UAE, pace bowler Junaid Siddique (4-0-38-3), and spinners Aayan Afzal Khan (4-0-29-2) and Muhammad Farooq (4-0-30-2) were the most successful bowlers.

All-rounder Basil Hameed (3-0-13-1) also delivered a miserly spell for the UAE as Waseem’s team avenged their defeat to Oman in the group stages of the 10-team tournament.

The UAE finished runners-up in Group B behind Oman after winning four out of five matches.

They beat Nepal comprehensively in the semifinal before producing their best performance of the tournament in the final.

Waseem was outstanding in the final, playing superb strokes against both pacers and spinners to register his third century in T20 international cricket.

Waseem celebrates his hundred. — X

Waseem and Alishan Sharafu (34 off 28 balls) got the team off to a flying start with a superb 93-run opening partnership in 9.4 overs.

Number four Asif Khan (38 not out off 16 balls) also produced a fine cameo as the UAE put up a formidable total on the board.

In reply, Oman suffered early blows as some inspired spells from UAE’s bowlers reduced the home team to 58 for six.

Pratik Athavale (49 off 30 balls), the top-scorer, delayed the inevitable before being run out in the final ball of lop-sided contest.

The final wicket sparked a big celebration as UAE earned the right to play against Asian giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

