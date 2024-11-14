U-19 Asia Cup in UAE: India take on Pakistan in Dubai on November 30

Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: File

India will begin their 50-over ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 campaign by facing Pakistan U-19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30.

India will then take on Japan U-19 and UAE U-19 on December 2 and 4th December respectively in Sharjah.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament which will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium from Friday, 29 November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s 15-member U-19 squad for the upcoming competition.

India U-19, the most successful side of the competition, having won the tournament eight times, are placed in Group A, which also features Pakistan U-19, Japan U-19, and hosts, UAE U-19. Group B, on the other hand, is formed by Afghanistan U-19, Bangladesh U-19, Nepal U-19, and Sri Lanka U-19.

Ahead of the tournament, India U-19 will take on Bangladesh U-19 in a practice match on November 26 in Sharjah.