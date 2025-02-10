Top performers claim prestigious belts at ILT20 Season 3

Sam Currann receives the Red Belt after the ILT20 final on Sunday. — Supplied photo

A new champion was crowned at the ILT20 Season 3 as the Dubai Capitals overcame the Desert Vipers with a four-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from lifting the coveted trophy, the Capitals claimed the $700,000 cash prize, while the Vipers, finishing as runners-up, received $300,000.

The ILT20’s signature belts also recognised the season’s standout performers with $15,000 each.

Dubai Capitals’ Shai Hope lit up the tournament with his batting prowess, earning the Green Belt as the season’s best batter.

MI Emirates’ Fazalhaq Farooqi proved to be a standout with the ball, claiming the White Belt as the top bowler.

Desert Vipers’ Sam Curran showcased his all-round brilliance, amassing runs and wickets to secure the Red Belt as the most valuable player.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem continued his dominance among local talents, clinching the Blue Belt as the best UAE player for a third consecutive season.

Red Belt

Curran was instrumental in powering the Desert Vipers to the final, capping off his season with an essential knock of 62 runs and the crucial wicket of Shai Hope in the summit clash. Across the tournament, Curran amassed 387 runs in 12 innings, including five unbeaten knocks, and claimed seven wickets, highlighted by a 3-for-28 spell against the Gulf Giants.

The battle for the Red Belt was fiercely contested, with Curran narrowly edging out Dubai Capitals’ Gulbadin Naib, who made a strong case with 381 runs, four half-centuries, and 11 wickets across the campaign.

Green Belt

The race for the Green Belt went down to the wire, with Hope surpassing MI Emirates' Tom Banton on the final day. Hope's vital 43-run contribution in the final took his tally to 527 runs at an average of 58.55 in 12 innings, edging past Banton's 493 runs. Notably, both batters were the only centurions of the season, with Banton making history as the first player to score two centuries in the DP World ILT20. White Belt Farooqi dominated the quest for the White Belt, with 21 wickets in eleven matches. His haul was bolstered by the best bowling figures in ILT20 history, when Farooqi secured five wickets for 16 runs against Dubai Capitals in the season opener. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Jason Holder finished behind Farooqi with 17 wickets in ten matches. Blue Belt Waseem secured the Blue Belt as the Best UAE Player for a third consecutive season. The opener scored 183 runs in 10 matches, smashing 13 sixes in the process. Waseem outfought stiff competition from the likes of Muhammad Rohid Khan and Aayan Afzal Khan who secured 10 wickets each, through the season.