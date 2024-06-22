T20 World Cup: West Indies keep semifinal hopes alive with big win over USA

West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates after scoring a half-century against USA. — AFP

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 11:51 AM

Shai Hope hit a six-studded 82 not out from 39 deliveries as West Indies revived their Super Eight campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over co-hosts the United States at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Needing a win and a big bump in their net run rate after a loss to England in their opening Super Eight clash, West Indies achieved both at Kensington Oval to move into second place in Group 2 behind unbeaten South Africa, their next opponents.

After a brief spell of rain delayed the toss but not the start at a packed stadium, Barbadian off-spinner Roston Chase took 3-19 and pace bowler Andre Russell grabbed 3-31 as the Americans were bowled out for 128.

West Indies overhauled the meagre total in 10.5 overs after Hope smashed eight sixes and four boundaries, ably assisted by Nicholas Pooran who stroked 27 from 12 balls.

"Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, who was already looking forward to the possibility of returning to Bridgetown for the final.

"Kensington brings special memory for us. It's a mecca of cricket in the Caribbean ... hopefully we can be here back on the 29th in a special place to play cricket."

Andries Gous helped get the Americans off to a lively start with pace bowlers Obed McCoy and Alzarri Joseph conceding 12 and 15 respectively off their opening overs.

Gous survived a dropped chance off Joseph but was caught by Hope off the same bowler for 29, with three fours and a six.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein exerted more control at the other end with the new ball, conceding only 13 from his first three overs.

Chase struck an important blow for his team by bowling the dangerous USA skipper Aaron Jones for 11, and at the halfway stage, the Americans were struggling at 69-4.

Hope went instantly on to the attack for West Indies, stroking the ball to all parts of the field to reach his half-century in 28 balls with four sixes and four boundaries as the USA fielders chased the ball in vain across the ground.

The Barbadian crowd gave him a rapturous reception as the teams left the field and Hope was understandably delighted.

"To do it at home is a great feeling, with my parents and my friends watching," he said.