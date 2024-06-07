T20 World Cup: USA stun Pakistan in Super Over thriller

Yousef A. Alhassadi claims Category B title
The United States beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas on Thursday.
Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the Super Over.
Pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13-1 in reply.
Pakistan were restricted to 159-7, with India-born left-arm paceman Netravalkar taking a miserly 2-18, after being sent into bat in their first match of the tournament.
The United States innings ended in dramatic fashion when Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the tournament co-hosts, who beat Canada in their opening match, finished on 159-3.
Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.
Netravalkar bowled a wide with the third ball of his Super Over but next delivery he had Iftikhar Ahmed brilliantly caught low down in the deep by Kumar.
And with seven needed off the last ball, Shadab Khan was unable to manage the six that would have forced a second Super Over.
ALSO READ:
Yousef A. Alhassadi claims Category B title
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
It marks WRC’s return to the Middle East for the first time since the 2011 Jordan Rally
World number two made to fight for her place in the fourth round by best friend Badosa as fans serenade new French citizen Gracheva with national anthem
The month-long festival of the fastest and most explosive form of the game begins with the US taking on Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium
The controversial player has won the crowd over in Paris by his unorthodox stroke play with includes serving underhand
England all-rounder admits that the last month has been the most challenging in his life
The World number says she gave herself a present by beating Bouzkova to move into the last 16 of the tournament