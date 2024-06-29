T20 World Cup: Kohli half-century guides India to 176 for seven

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 8:28 PM

Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century (76 off 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) as India overcame early setbacks to post 176 for seven in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday.

India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were reduced to 34 for three in the fifth over as skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) fell early.

But Kohli and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) revived India's hopes with their fine partnership as Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls) also produced a crucial cameo.