E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

T20 World Cup: India's last group match against Canada abandoned due to wet outfield

Pakistan's match against the United States at the same venue was also called off on Friday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Rohit Sharma (left) waves to fans after the match was called off due to the wet outfield. — X
Rohit Sharma (left) waves to fans after the match was called off due to the wet outfield. — X

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 8:25 PM

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Saturday, after rain in the morning left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield.

With the match abandoned, India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished their campaign with three points.


Pakistan's match against the United States at the same venue was also called off on Friday due to a wet outfield after unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulting in Pakistan being eliminated and the US qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.


ALSO READ:


More news from Sports