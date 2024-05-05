T20 World Cup heartbreak for UAE despite Esha's stunning knock

UAE skipper Esha Oza plays a shot during her superb half-century against Sri Lanka. — AFP

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 11:35 PM

Inspired by skipper Esha Oza's all-round brilliance, the UAE put up a stirring fight against the hugely experienced Sri Lanka before going down by 15 runs in the Global T20 World Cup Qualifier semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sri Lanka and Scotland, who had beaten Ireland by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday, have now qualified for the World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year as the UAE missed out on a chance to make their first appearance in the showpiece event.

After being put into bat, Vishmi Gunaratne helped the Lankans score 149 for six in 20 overs with an impressive knock of 44-ball 45.

Sri Lanka would have put up a bigger score on the board, but the UAE bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Esha (2/27) and Vaishnave Mahesh (2/33) were superb with the ball for the home team.

In reply, Esha (66 off 44 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes), a prolific opening batter, was outstanding with the bat as she the kept the UAE hopes alive of winning the match and qualifying for the World Cup.

Despite losing opening partner Theertha Satish (0) in the first over, Esha stunned the Lankans with her counter-attack as she formed good partnerships with Khushi Sharma (22) and Kavisha Egodage (16).

But with 41 needed from 24 balls, Esha was bowled by Udeshika Prabodhani as Sri Lanka went on to restrict the UAE to 134 for seven, ending the hopes of the home team.

This was the UAE's best performance in a Global World Cup Qualifier, having finished seventh in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council announced that England will face South Africa in the opening match of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup. The event will run from October 3 to 20 in the capital Dhaka and the northeastern city of Sylhet, with warm-up matches starting on September 27.

Hosts Bangladesh and the top six teams from the previous edition in South Africa -- Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies -- qualified automatically for the tournament, with Pakistan joining them as the next best ranked team.

Sri Lanka and Scotland have completed the line up for the World Cup by reaching the Global Qualifier final which will be played in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Six-times winners and current world number one Australia will play in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and a Qualifier 1 (winners of the Global Qualifier).

Neighbours and rivals India and Pakistan will face off on October 6.

Group B will feature South Africa, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, and Qualifier 2 (runners-up of the Global Qualifier).

"Over the last six to seven years we have seen women's cricket grow exponentially," ICC chief executive officer Geoff Allardice said at the announcement of the fixture list and trophy unveiling in Dhaka.

"This is going to be a very special tournament," he added.

It will be the ninth edition of the tournament, with Bangladesh previously hosting in 2014. (with inputs from AFP)