T20 Cricket World Cup: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

One of the most anticipated cricket matches of the year is almost here. Cricket rivals India and Pakistan will be facing each other in a nail-biting game on Sunday, June 9.
Previously, the fierce competitors went head-to-head last year in the ODI World Cup which took place in India. The Men in Blue last took home the T20 Cup in 2007, whereas Pakistan won the series in 2009.
Here are some places where you can catch one of the most watched games in the world:
If you're looking for a place to relax and immerse yourself in the thrill of the game, TJ's is the place for you.
Cricket fanatics can enjoy a pizza or a burger with a beverage for just Dh99,, among other offers.
The shisha and global tapas lounge will be screening the much-awaited game on a massive 185-inch screen aside from multiple other LED screens that are placed across the eatery.
The minimum spend on the match day will be Dh50 per person, the game will be streamed from 6.30pm onwards.
Take a look at the special menu below:
You won’t miss a single wicket, sixes, or celebration with one large screen and multiple LED screens placed throughout the pub.
For those looking for a premium experience, there are two exclusive VIP areas, each accommodating up to 12 guests. Priced at Dh200 per person, with a minimum booking requirement of six people, these VIP zones provide the perfect setting for an upscale cricket viewing party.
Guests will also have the chance to win amazing rewards, including gold coins, free drinks, PS5 vouchers, and even a grand trip to Mumbai, India.
Good news for parents! Kids are allowed at Aks Fan Village, Barasti Tent! You can catch the biggest match of the T20 World Cup without worrying about leaving your child behind.
The popular beach club is also offering free parking.
