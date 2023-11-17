Starstruck SRK shares picture with football legend David Beckham

Shah Rukh Khan with football legend David Beckham. — X

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 9:16 PM

Finally, the wait is over! A picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan with football legend David Beckham is out and undoubtedly it is no less than a feast for the fans' eyes.

A while ago, SRK took to Instagram and dropped a priceless picture with Beckham from an intimate dinner hosted at his bungalow Mannat on Thursday night.

The snap shows SRK and Beckham twinning in black. Beckham opted for a black suit, while SRK looked cool in a black T-shirt that he paired with blue jeans.

Sharing the picture, SRK also heaped praises on "icon" Beckham.

"Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature," he wrote.

In no time, Bollywood lovers and football fans showered love on the two superstars.

"Iconic picture," a social media user commented.

"Favourites in frame together," another one wrote.

Beckham was on a three-day visit to India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

He attended the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand and then he was spotted at a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Beckham also joined actor Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut, was also present at the venue where he interacted with the legend.

As Beckham concluded his India visit, he dropped a reel on his Instagram. The video features his memorable time spent in the nation.

"Incredible to finally visit this amazing country... it's been such a special few days visiting local communities and children's initiatives with @unicefindia, as well as attending the Cricket World Cup with @sachintendulkar as @unicef global ambassadors I can't wait to come back "

ALSO READ: