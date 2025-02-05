Sri Lanka's Karunaratne to bow out of Tests after 'fulfilling dream'

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (second left) attends a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Dimuth Karunaratne said he had fulfilled a childhood dream after the Sri Lanka opener announced that his 100th Test, against Australia starting Thursday, will be his last.

The 36-year-old former skipper was a rock at the top of the Sri Lankan order for more than a decade, but has gone 25 innings without a century.

The second Test against Australia in Galle will be his farewell to the five-day game.

"As a kid my only dream was to play just one Test match," Karunaratne, who has scored 7,172 runs in his 99 Tests, said on Wednesday.

"Reaching 100 Tests is something truly special. But as you may have heard, this will also be my last.

"You have to take stock of things and make a call at the right time. I'm at peace with my decision."

Renowned for his cool head and affable nature, Karunaratne also proved a shrewd leader.

Taking over the captaincy at a turbulent time in 2019, he steadied the ship and led Sri Lanka to a historic series win in South Africa.

To this day, Sri Lanka remain the only Asian team to conquer the Proteas in their own backyard.