Sri Lankan wicketkeeper suspended for doping violation

'The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,' the SLC said in a statement on Friday

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 3:01 PM

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended indefinitely due to an alleged doping violation, the national governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Dickwella failed a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency under World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines during the Lanka Premier League.


"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," the SLC said in a statement on Friday.

Dickwella captains the Galle Marvels in the Lanka Premier League. The 31-year-old has served as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper in all formats, last playing for the national team in a test series against New Zealand at Christchurch in March last year.


In June 2021, Dickwella was suspended for a year, alongside Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, for breaching the team's COVID-19 bio-secure bubble during Sri Lanka's tour of England.

