Sri Lanka recall batsman Fernando for New Zealand series

Investigations are still underway into Fahad Al Muwallad's fall on September 12, and the results will be shared with the relevant authorities
Sri Lanka recalled top-order batsman Oshada Fernando to their 16-member squad announced on Monday for their two-Test series against New Zealand, while Nishan Madushka was left out.
Fernando last played for the Test team against New Zealand in March 2023 but has forced his way back after a strong showing for the Sri Lanka 'A' side against their counterparts from South Africa this month with scores of 122 and 80.
Opener Madushka endured a tough time in Sri Lanka's 2-1 Test series defeat in England, managing only 24 runs in four innings.
Sri Lanka left out bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka and brought in wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama.
Dhananjaya De Silva's side will take on New Zealand in two matches at Galle as part of the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship cycle.
The first match, which will span six days with a rest day in between, will start on Wednesday.
Squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.
ALSO READ:
Investigations are still underway into Fahad Al Muwallad's fall on September 12, and the results will be shared with the relevant authorities
Four-time champion Rashed Al Qemzi surprisingly missed out on a place in the six-boat qualifying shoot out
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, in his first Test assignment, aims to secure a series win
This gold medal marks the country's second podium finish at the championship
The series of a premier global route to enable elite amateur golfers to reach the highest level of competition
Alonso, who took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, has not won a race since his 32nd career victory at Ferrari in 2013
Team principal Andrea Stella said McLaren wanted to support Norris 'without too much compromise on our principles'
The Emirates Dubai Sail GP marks the start of an expanded season that features new events in iconic waterfront locations across the world