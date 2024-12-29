Spurs held 2-2 by Wolves in exciting clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. — Reuters

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a 2-2 home draw against a revived Wolverhampton Wanderers side after a late strike by Norwegian substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday.

Wolves had taken the lead after seven minutes through Hwang Hee-Chan who fired a low shot that went in off the post after a short free kick, but Spurs equalised five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur's header beat keeper Jose Sa from a corner.

Tottenham spurned the chance to go in front before halftime when Son Heung-Min's spot kick was saved but they did go in ahead after Brennan Johnson struck from close range. The second half was end-to-end with Strand Larsen scoring in the 87th minute.

The result left Spurs languishing in 11th with 24 points from 19 games - the first time they will finish the year lower than seventh since the 2008-09 season. Wolves are 17th on 16 points and stand two points above the relegation zone.

Goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday to move up to the heady heights of second in the Premier League after another superb performance away from home.

Crystal Palace edged bottom-placed Southampton 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, securing their second home win in the Premier League thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and Trevor Chalobah.