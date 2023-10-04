Southee 'chucks in some screws' to cure thumb injury ahead of World Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee admitted on Tuesday that doctors had to "chuck some screws and a plate" into his injured thumb to boost his hopes of making his country's World Cup squad.
The veteran seamer dislocated his thumb in a one-day international against England less than three weeks ago.
However, the 34-year-old said that he was determined to make the trip to India in time to feature in a fourth World Cup after a "crazy couple of weeks".
"I have never had an injury like this before and when it happens so close to a world event, there is limited time," Southee said on arrival in Ahmedabad where New Zealand face defending champions England in Thursday's tournament opener.
"We had to work out the recovery time and the route back was chuck some screws and a plate in it and hope for the best."
He added: "It's still a bit tender where there's a bit of scarring and numbness around where the plate is."
Southee was part of the New Zealand team to make the semifinals when the World Cup was last played in India in 2011 -- the only side from outside the sub-continent to do so.
Four years later, he helped the Kiwis to the final having claimed a career-best 7-33 in a group game win against England in Wellington.
He played just one game of the 2019 World Cup in England after suffering a calf injury and falling down the selection pecking order and so missed the dramatic final defeat to the hosts at Lord's.
Southee goes into the 2023 tournament with 214 ODI career wickets to his name and, if passed fit, will be in line to renew his new-ball partnership with fellow evergreen seamer Trent Boult who is just three shy of 200 wickets in the format.
Alongside 33-year-old skipper Kane Williamson, it will almost certainly be their last 50-over World Cup together.
"They are two very good mates and guys I've played a lot of cricket with, not only for New Zealand, but going back through age-group cricket, domestically for Northern Districts as well," added Southee.
"I think they are two of our greatest players to have played the game. It's been special to play alongside those guys and see them grow from kids into two New Zealand greats."
Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile