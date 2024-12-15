Smith joins century party with Head as Australia dominate day two

Australia's Travis Head (right) celebrates reaching his century with teammate Steve Smith. — AFP

Steve Smith clambered out of his form slump with a drought-breaking century and Travis Head smashed another big ton as Australia posted a commanding 405 for seven on day two of the third Test against India in Brisbane on Sunday.

Smith batted away questions about his place in the team with a hard-earned 101 while Head marched on to a swashbuckling 152 to the delight of most of the 34,227-strong crowd at the Gabba.

"It was nice to get in, feel good," said Smith, who scored his 33rd Test ton and first since Lord's at the 2023 Ashes.

"I missed out for a little while now so it's nice to get three figures again."

It took Jasprit Bumrah to salvage something from a tough day for India, the pace spearhead taking three wickets after tea to finish the day with his 12th five-wicket haul.

Seizing the new ball, he had Smith edge to Rohit in the slips to break a 241-partnership with Head before removing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (five) and Head in quick succession.

But Bumrah's bravery also amplified India's heavy reliance on their star quick.

Recalled pacer Akash Deep and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were wicketless while seamer Mohammed Siraj spent time off-field after clutching at his hamstring when bowling in the morning.

Alex Carey was unbeaten on 45 and Mitchell Starc was on seven at stumps, having pushed Australia past 400.

The day belonged to Head and Smith, the former backing up his match-winning 140 in the pink ball Test in Adelaide and the latter posting his 10th ton against India.

Hitting Deep for a single off his pads, Smith ended his longest streak without a hundred, bringing the Gabba crowd to their feet. The 35-year-old threw an icy stare at the Australian team and kissed the crest on his helmet.

Head hurtled to three figures, hitting a Bumrah full toss for three in the final minutes before tea to bring up his ninth Test ton, then flying past 150 at nearly a run a ball.

"Nice to come out and start again, build a nice partnership and be able to contribute to the day," said Head.