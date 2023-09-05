Sky needs to play in big games because he has the X-factor

Suryakumar Yadav, of India is an X-factor player. - AFP

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 9:47 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 9:50 PM

India's much awaited World Cup team has been announced and as expected the 15-member squad has covered all bases according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

It was expected that Suryakumar Yadav would get the nod ahead of Tilak Verma, being an X factor player, and all the fans will hope SKY can decode the ODI format where he has failed miserably, compared to his outstanding T20 record.

But for that he needs to play the next few games of the Asia Cup and get confidence and learn to build an innings and give himself time. He has been selected because everyone knows the range of shots he possesses. He can play 360 degrees and on his day he is unstoppable.

But who does India drop?

KL Rahul is expected to be fit and play the big game on 10th September against Pakistan, and with Ishan Kishan scoring big runs in the last game, it might be at the expense of Shardul Thakur that Rohit can take a chance and give opportunity to Suryakumar.

India has a maximum four matches left in the Asia Cup and SKY should play at least two games to rebuild his confidence, as well as two more games against Australia if India wants him to be part of the playing eleven.

It's about clarity and since the selectors and captain believe Suryakumar is a match winner he needs to be backed to the core and not be required to play only if some player is injured. That would not be fair to Suryakumar as he is yet to find his groove in ODI Cricket.

ALSO READ

It's a big headache for Rohit and Rahul Dravid but now that SKY has been selected in the World Cup squad, he needs to be played now or it will be too late for him to shine.