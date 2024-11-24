Sherfane Rutherford revels in historic ton at Abu Dhabi T10

Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his century. — Supplied photo

West Indies international Sherfane Rutherford lived up to his reputation with the bat on Sunday at Zayed Cricket Stadium as the right-handed batter smashed the first-ever century in the tournament for Northern Warriors.

Rutherford struck 10 sixes and seven fours as he scored an unbeaten 103 runs in 40 balls, to help his side to 142/4 in 20 overs.

This is highest-individual score in the tournament, surpassing Tom Kohler-Cadmore's score of 96 runs which he had scored in the previous edition. It is also only the second century in T10 history, the first being scored by George Munsey in Zim-Afro T10 in Harare earlier this year.

Speaking on his mindset going into the innings, the 26-year-old said: "I am very thankful to the opportunity. Coming into the tournament, I have been working on my game, so it's the hard work that is showing now. I was just trying to batting and back myself and trying to be in the best position and it went well for me."

Rutherford's historic innings could not help his side to a win as UP Nawabs batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44* off 23 balls) and Andre Fletcher (75* off 27 balls) chased down the total with 9 wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare.

Speaking on the result, Rutherford said, "At the end of the day, it's cricket. I think the UP Nawabs batted well, the credit goes to them. Our fielding also let us down, but credit goes to those guys. It is part of the game. Something as professional, we need to accept this and come back stronger." Rutherford further added that he started hitting the ball from the get go as the nets practice session allowed him to get into the groove. "Before the game, I was in the nets hitting some balls. So it was the little momentum that I needed. So, when I went to the crease, I just thought I am going to give myself into good positions and give it a go," he said. "I perform well when I just perform natural game. I was looking to play every ball on its merit. For me, it's the best when I play without overthinking. So, I played the ball on its merit and gave myself the best chance," he added. Northern Warriors will next face off against Bangla Tigers on November 26.

"I am not a golfer and we have an off tomorrow. So now, I am just going to take as much rest as possible," he signed off.