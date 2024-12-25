Shastri terms Australian top-order as 'brittle', hails 'refreshing' Konstas

Australian batsman Sam Konstas prepares to bat in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Ahead of the fourth Test match, former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri termed the Australian top-order as "brittle" and pointed out how India, particularly pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "exploited it" to keep the series alive heading to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With the series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test with the aim of securing an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Shastri believes that Australia's underperforming top order consisting of seniors like Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has been "brittle". So far in this series, Khawaja (63 runs in three Tests at an average of 12.60 with best score of 21), Smith (124 runs in three matches at an average of 24.80 with a century), Labuschagne (82 runs in three matches at an average of 16.40 with a fifty) have failed to deliver a big challenge to the Indian bowling attack and have not put up the numbers befitting their stature.

"I think it has been pretty brittle," said Shastri to news.com.au

"When you look at this Australian line-up, it has been a long time since I've seen an Australian line-up where the top order is that brittle. India have exploited that and continue to exploit it."

"India is 1-1 in the series and that man (Bumrah) has almost single-handedly got India into that position," Shastri concluded.

Since their last ICC World Test Championship win last year in June, Khawaja (1,006 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 35.92 with a century and five fifties), Smith (862 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 33.15 with two centuries and four fifties) and Labuschagne (735 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 27.22 with a century and six fifties) have delivered underwhelming numbers, with Khawaja experiencing a steep decline in his average because of a poor 2024, in which he has made 337 runs in eight Tests at an average 24.07 with just one fifty in 16 innings.

Out of the top six-seven batters of the Australian line-up, only Travis Head (1,040 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 38.51, with three centuries and four fifties) and Mitchell Marsh (819 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 39.00 with a century and six fifties) have managed to keep their batting averages in late 30s.