Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. — X

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 1:10 AM

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a half-century as Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by 25 runs on Thursday to edge closer to the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib, the 37-year-old former captain, recorded his 13th fifty in the format as Bangladesh made 159-5 in their 20 overs.

Shakib went on to finish undefeated on 64 off 46 deliveries having crunched nine fours as international cricket returned to Arnos Vale for the first time in 10 years.

In reply, the Dutch made 134-8 off their 20 overs.

The win took the Tigers to four points from three games and ideally placed to join already qualified South Africa in making it out of Group D and into the Super Eights second stage.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was also in the runs, stroking 35 off 26 balls with five fours and one six after Bangladesh were put into bat by the Dutch.

"The boys showed lot of character in an important match," said Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Shakib's calm and we know how good he is. I am happy for him."

Bangladesh started their campaign with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka before suffering an agonising four-run loss to South Africa.

The Dutch also went into Thursday's game with two points after defeating Nepal by six wickets before losing to South Africa by four wickets.

"We lost in all three facets today. Credit to Bangladesh, they were great and we weren't up to it," said crestfallen Dutch skipper Scott Edwards.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru and repaid his team's faith by taking the first two Bangladesh wickets to fall.

He sent back Shanto (one) and Liton Das (one) to have the Tigers wobbling at 23-2.

Shakib and Tanzid steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mahmudullah added a valuable late 25 runs off 21 balls with two fours and a pair of sixes with Bangladesh taking 54 off the last five overs.

The Dutch were in a decent position at 111-3 in reply with Michael Levitt (18), Max O'Dowd (12) and Vikramjit Singh (26) all reaching double figures.