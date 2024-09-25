Shakib available for second India Test, says Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan. — AFP

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:18 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:19 PM

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has no injury concerns and remains in line to play the second Test against India, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said on Wednesday.

Media reports suggested Shakib played the first of two Tests with a finger injury when India handed Bangladesh a 280-run thrashing in Chennai.

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Hathurusinghe said "there was no doubt" over Shakib's participation in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

"At the moment I have not heard anything about any sort of injury -- neither from the physio nor from anyone else," Hathurusinghe told reporters in Kanpur, where the Test will be played.

"And he is eligible for selection. If there are any changes (in the team) then it's depending on the surface."

The heat has been on Shakib, a 37-year-old former lawmaker who faces a case of alleged murder back home after Bangladesh was plunged into political crisis by student-led protests that led to the ouster of autocratic former leader Sheikh Hasina.

The left-hander, who bats in the middle-order and bowls spin, played a key role in his team's historic Test series sweep in Pakistan.

He then went back to England to play county cricket for Surrey instead of returning home ahead of the India tour.

Shakib made 32 and 25 with the bat in the first Test but went wicketless with the ball.

"I'm not upset about his performance, but our overall performance. I am sure he also thinks he can perform better. We all know what he is capable of," Hathurusinghe said.

"I think he batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on, not because of lack of pride but for the sheer quality of the opposition."

Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 and then 234 to lose the match inside four days.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the World Test Championship rankings after their emphatic first Test performance.

They will host New Zealand for three Tests starting next month before their high-profile tour of Australia, where they will play five matches.