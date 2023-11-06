Shahid Afridi reveals why he chose Shaheen Afridi as his son-in-law

Photo: safridiofficial/Instagram

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 5:56 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has finally opened up about his daughter Ansha’s wedding to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. The two exchanged vows in an intimate nikah on February 3, this year.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said, “Shaheen's family was in touch with my family on this topic for a long time. A human should be a human, that is the most important thing.”

He added, “Shaheen is a great human. I didn't know him personally, the elders of our family used to know one another, but we lost contact [with each other]."

Talking about Shaheen’s attitude and qualities, the proud father-in-law added, "So whoever was playing domestic cricket with Shaheen praised his attitude and lauded him as a human being saying that he was very mature. So all those things were important for me that a human is a human."

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s walima reception took place on September 21 in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

Shahid Afridi shared pictures featuring his daughter and son-in-law from the ceremonies.

Sharing a set of magical photos, Shahid Afridi said “(My lovely daughter) it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms, and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is representing his country at the ongoing World Cup. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are sitting in the 5th slot with eight points. The side is very much in the race to seal a semi-final berth.

