Second Test poised on a knife-edge as Windies give Pakistan a run for their money

West Indies' Kevin Sinclair (right) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam (left). — AFP

Pakistan needed 178 runs to win the second Test and sweep the series, while West Indies were six wickets short of levelling the two-match series after the second day at Multan on Sunday.

West Indies ended their second innings on 244 as spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan took four wickets each. The visitors set a target of 254 for Pakistan, who trailed by nine runs after the first innings.

Hosts Pakistan, who won the first Test by 127 runs at the same venue, were 76-4 at stumps, with Kevin Sinclair taking the crucial wickets of Shan Masood and Babar Azam, giving West Indies a fighting chance to win their first Test in Pakistan since November 1990.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (52) gave the visitors a strong start in the second innings with a 50-run opening partnership before Mikyle Louis (7) fell to Noman.

Brathwaite hit four boundaries and two sixes on his way to a half-century in 57 balls before getting beaten by Noman's spin as Mohammad Rizwan stumped him out. Rizwan also stumped Kavem Hodge (15), after Amir Jangoo (30) fell to Khan.

West Indies were struggling at 145-6 as Noman surrounded the newly-arrived Sinclair with two short slips and a silly point, hunting for an edge as the ball turned heavily and kept low.

Sinclair, however, scored 28 in a 51-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Tevin Imlach (35) before being bowled out by Khan.

Kemar Roach, who suffered a groin injury during a spectacular diving catch on Saturday, was the last to bat, limping and running gingerly.