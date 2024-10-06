Root looking beyond England run record in first Pakistan Test

England batter Joe Root at a practice session. — AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:17 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:18 PM

Star batter Joe Root said on Saturday he hopes to blast past Alistair Cook's record career haul of runs for England in the first Test match against Pakistan next week.

The 33-year-old needs just 71 more to overhaul Cook's 12,472, and if his run spree continues he may become the new record-holder in the match starting on Monday in Multan.

"I'd like to get more than that in this game," he said of Cook's record. "I feel like I'm going to be playing for a good while past it, so it's not really a focus."

Root is a veteran of 146 Tests and already holds the record for hitting the most hundreds for England with 34 -- half of them since 2020.

He may now be eyeing the international record of 15,921 held by India's Sachin Tendulkar.

England clean swept Pakistan 3-0 when the teams last faced each other in 2022 -- Pakistan's first-ever home whitewash.

"Our last tour here was obviously excellent," said Root. It's always nice to have that confidence and good memories going into any series."