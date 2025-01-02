Rohit Sharma 'opts out' of Sydney Test; Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in BGT final

Photo: AFP file

Rohit Sharma has opted out of the Syndey Test, as per media reports, claiming he spoke to head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar about his decision.

Earlier, source has said that the Indian ODI and Test captain is expected to be rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the side in the final Test.

Rohit has struggled to find form in this series, managing only 31 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was unavailable for the Perth Test and joined the team from Adelaide, but since then, he has failed to make significant contributions with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been brilliant in this series, led the team in the first Test at Perth and secured a convincing 295-run victory over Australia.

Earlier on Thursday, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the playing eleven would be announced before the game, after assessing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Every individual knows which areas they need to work on. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the discussions between a player and a coach should remain private and restricted to the dressing room," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked whether Rohit will be part of the playing eleven for the Sydney Test, given that the 37-year-old didn't attend the press conference, Gambhir reassured that everything is fine with the captain.