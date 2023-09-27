Rohit Sharma becomes second batter to hit over 550 sixes in international cricket

Ex-Godolphin galloper Swing Vote was a thrilling winner of the 2024 Cup Sponsored by Shadwell
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became only the second batter in the history of cricket to score more than 550 sixes in international cricket.
Rohit tapped into his prime form, took on the bowlers, and dealt effectively with the left-arm pacers, to pull off a magnificent knock of 81.
His 81 included six sixes which took his tally to 551 sixes in international cricket and joined the former West Indies star opener Chris Gayle who has amassed 553 sixes over his decorated career.
Rohit's heroics with the bat weren't enough to take India across the finishing line as India bundled out on 286 while chasing a target of 353.
A video posted by the International Cricket Council featured the cricketing pundit speaking highly of the Indian and New Zealand players
Briton says she no longer felt weighed down by the expectations that followed her triumph at the US Open
The four-time Grand Slam champion says she feels a lot more patient and stronger physically now
Belarusian admits she is feeling the pressure as she prepares to defend her title in the Australian Open
The revamped $10 million tournament that features 18 countries will culminate in the final on January 7.
Aravind wages a lone fight back as hosts go down by 72 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Former spinner Harbhajan Singh questions decision to leave Rahane and Pujara behind for South African tour