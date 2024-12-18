Rohit says India won't rush Shami's return unless '200% sure'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma. — X

India will not rush Mohammed Shami return to international cricket in the last two Tests in Australia unless they are "200% sure" about the seamer's fitness, captain Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday.

Shami has not played international cricket since the 50-overs World Cup last year because of an ankle injury that needed surgery.

The 34-year-old, an automatic choice as India's second seamer when fit, has returned to domestic cricket to prove his fitness.

The lack of support for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in Australia has prompted demands for Shami's recall but Rohit was cautious about rushing back the bowler, who reported a knee swelling on his comeback trail.

"I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well," Rohit said after India snatched a draw in the rain-blighted third Test in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"The last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens."