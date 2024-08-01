Rohit faces selection dilemma as Rahul, Pant eye India keeper role

India's Rishabh Pant (left) and KL Rahul attend a practice session in Colombo. — AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:02 PM

India are still buoyant after their T20 World Cup triumph but skipper Rohit Sharma said Thursday his men were keeping focused ahead of their next engagement with Sri Lanka.

Rohit and star batsman Virat Kohli both sat out this week's 3-0 series sweep by the tourists, both having announced their 20-over retirement after snagging India's first international trophy in more than a decade.

Both are back on tour for the first time since the Barbados final in June, for the first of three ODIs in Colombo on Friday.

"It was a great feeling," Rohit told reporters. "We have to move on. It is time to move on now as well and think of what lies ahead of us."

"We are not here to chill in Colombo. At the end of the day, the standard of Indian cricket is more important."

Rohit said he was agonising over the choice of wicketkeeping mainstay K.L. Rahul or Rishabh Pant, who returned to internationals for the World Cup after a horror car crash and a long injury absence.

"You know the ability of both players. They are match winners in their own way," he said.

ALSO READ:

"It is nice to have problems picking teams. That means we have quality."