Robin Uthappa to commentate on T20 World Cup for Dubai radio stations

Channel 2 Group Corporation, in partnership with Fun Asia Network, has roped in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup hero Robin Uthappa as a radio commentator for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.
Uthappa is the star commentator for Talk 100.3 FM and Big 106.2, the two radio stations which are providing live World Cup audio commentary in the UAE.
Unveiling Uthappa as the expert commentator during a press conference in Dubai on Friday, Ajay Sethi, chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, the audio rights holders for ICC tournaments, said UAE’s cricket fans are in for a great ride.
“Robin needs no introduction. So I am very happy that we can use his knowledge in our commentary team for this World Cup,” Sethi said.
“We have been doing cricket broadcasting for 17 years. And I have always brought the big names to radio commentary. I remember in 2007 I felt that a big voice was missing in radio commentary, so I brought Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ramiz Raja and many other big names.
“These are the legends of the game, they read the game so well, they understand the game better. These experts make a big difference. So it’s been a long journey for us and now I am really happy that we have got Robin on board with us. He is the new age commentator,” added Sethi before thanking his partners.
“I am very grateful for the partnership that we have with the Fun Asia Network. We have the big India-Pakistan match coming up on Sunday, I wish the fans all the best and enjoy the weekend.”
The 38-year-old Uthappa, who won two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (2014) and Chennai Super Kings (2021), is ready to adopt a new approach to cricket broadcasting.
“I would like to thank everyone in the team for bringing me on board as a commentator for the T20 World Cup,” said Uthappa, who announced his retirement in 2022.
“This is something I am looking forward to. This is going to be very different from cricket broadcasting. I am sure it’s going to be a fun experience, I am looking forward to every game that I am going to be associated with in this World Cup.”
In the commentary team, Uthappa is supported by popular radio presenters Neeil Ojha, Lachlan Kitchen and a host of other local cricket commentators.
