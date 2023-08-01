Ravindra Jadeja hits back after Kapil Dev calls Indian players 'arrogant'

His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja responded to former captain Kapil Dev's dig on the team becoming 'arrogant', saying "people make such comments when India lose matches".
Recently, Kapil, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, said that arrogance has crept into the current Indian team and the players feel they know everything.
Talking to reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies in Tarouba, Trinidad, Jadeja said the players were only focussed on winning for India and have no personal agenda.
"Everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don't think there is any arrogance in this team," Jadeja said.
"Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone is hard-working. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent. Such comments generally come when Indian team loses a match," the Indian all-rounder said, referring to the team's defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final.
"This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda."
ALSO READ:
His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races
Ferrari drivers share second row as Perez lines up eighth
City could also lose another player to the Saudi league, with Portuguese star Bernardo Silva linked with a move to Al Hilal
By winning the first leg of the two-leg Bledisloe series New Zealand extended their hold on the trans-Tasman trophy to 21 years
The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to head to the Middle East
Coach Alen Stajcic making sure his Filipinas remain grounded and focused on the task on hand
Italian club's spot in the Europa Conference League will go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24
Jimmy Anderson wants's his batters to post a challenging second innings total to make it hard for the visitors to chase down