Rajasthan knock Bengaluru and Kohli out of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli suffered fresh failure as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got knocked out of the Indian Premier League after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Bengaluru and Kohli extend their wait for a first IPL title. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last playoff on Friday to decide Kokata Knight Riders' opponent in the final on May 26.
