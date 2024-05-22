E-Paper

Rajasthan knock Bengaluru and Kohli out of IPL 2024

Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last playoff on Friday to decide Kokata Knight Riders' opponent in the final

By AFP

Rovman Powell and R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. — IPL
Rovman Powell and R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. — IPL

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:17 PM

Virat Kohli suffered fresh failure as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got knocked out of the Indian Premier League after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.


Bengaluru and Kohli extend their wait for a first IPL title. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last playoff on Friday to decide Kokata Knight Riders' opponent in the final on May 26.

ALSO READ:

