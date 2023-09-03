'Politics over sport': Sethi slams ACC after rain-hit India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Pakistan players greet India's players after the Asia Cup match was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele. — AP

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi questioned the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on its decision to award the hosting rights of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka as opposed to the UAE.

Lamenting the decision after the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent showers at Pallekele on Saturday, the PCB chief claimed that he had urged the ACC to award the hosting of the Asia Cup to the UAE but the cricket administrative body turned down his request citing "poor excuses".

After being rocked early in the face of hostile and incisive bursts from Pakistan's pace trio Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, India recovered to post a fighting total of 266.

However, just when the match looked to be on course for a thrilling finish, the heavens intervened and the match was eventually called off.

Ruing the washout, Sethi took to his official handle on 'X' to slam the ACC decision.

"How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable," he said.

On June 15, the ACC announced a hybrid model for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, with Pakistan hosting four matches out of 13 and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining nine games.

