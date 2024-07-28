Parag credits Gambhir for his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka

India's Riyan Parag (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. — AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:44 PM

Indian youngster Riyan Parag opened up about his "love" for bowling after starring with the ball for the team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar's era in T20I cricket began on a winning note as India clinched a 43-run win in the series opener.

India fielded five mainstay bowlers, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the series opener against Sri Lanka.

Chasing 214, Sri Lanka still had an outside chance of winning at 158 for four in 16 overs when skipper Yadav introduced Parag into the attack.

The Assam all-rounder immediately delivered goods by castling Kamindu Mendis as he gave away only five runs in the over.

He was handed the ball to bowl the final over and picked back-to-back wickets on his first two deliveries. Notably, Parag bowled all three batters and he will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.

Parag exploited the spinning track, picked up the spots for his delivery and bagged a three-wicket haul while giving away just five runs in his 1.2 overs.

"I love bowling. I bowl as much as I can behind the scenes," Parag said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Parag revealed that he had a conversation with head coach Gambhir about the areas in which he had to target his deliveries.