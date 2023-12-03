Pakistan's Shaheen looks to spoil Australian star Warner's farewell Test series

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi throws the ball during a practice session in Rawalpindi. — AFP

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 4:13 PM

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is looking to spoil Australia batter David Warner's farewell when the two teams clash in a three-match Test series down under later this month.

The first match of the series will kick off on December 14 in Perth.

Warner, who has amassed 8487 runs with an average of 44.4 in 109 Test appearances, announced his decision to retire from the five-day format at the end of the Pakistan series.

The Australian selectors named him in the 14-man squad on Sunday for the first Test against Pakistan.

But Afridi, the Pakistan pace spearhead, says his team will make it hard for the Australian left-hander to gets runs in his final series.

"We would wish him good luck but we are not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us," Afridi said.

Afridi said Pakistan are confident of putting up a good fight against the Aussies as they look to build on their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

"This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth," Afridi added.

Pakistan have never beaten Australia in a Test series down under.

