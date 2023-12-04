Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed rules out team issue after captaincy change

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 3:53 PM

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed ruled out any misunderstanding between the players after the captaincy roles were changed in the Test as well as in the T20I format.

Pakistan are set to face Australia in the three-match Test series which will kick off on December 14 in Perth. The Men in Green are currently in Canberra to play a 4-day game which will be played on December 9 against the Australian PM XI ahead of the series.

For the first time since 2021, Pakistan will play red-ball cricket without Babar Azam leading the team. He stepped down from captaincy from all formats after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign.

Ahead of the clash, Sarfaraz dispelled the lack of chemistry among the players and said, "Shan Masood is taking along all the players very well and he has a good bonding with Mohammad Hafeez. Babar's role has also been very good as I observed in the camp. He is very involved in the team and he helps the skipper in making plans for the team."

Pakistan currently sit at the top of the World Test Championship table and the result of this series will impact their position in the standings. Sarfaraz was quizzed about the individual as well as team goals for the series and he clearly stated their intention to win the series.

"Our target is to win the series while the individual goal is to give the best in batting and keeping whatever the opportunity is given. When you play cricket, you are prepared for whatever role is given to you. Rizwan and I will try to fulfil whatever role is given to us," Sarfaraz added.

Australia's First Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ALSO READ: