Pakistan's home Test series against England likely to be shifted to UAE

Pakistan will host England for a three-match Test series, which is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:29 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to consider alternatives such as UAE or Sri Lanka for hosting Pakistan's Test series against England, according to Geo News.

In Jason Gillespie's first assignment as Test head coach of Pakistan, the Shan Masood-led team hit rock bottom after enduring a whitewash against Bangladesh on their home soil.

During the two-match Test series, PCB had to shift the second Test to Rawalpindi, which was originally scheduled to be held in Karachi. Due to the ongoing construction work in Karachi National Stadium for next year's Champions Trophy, it was not viable to host the second Test in Karachi.

As Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium continue to go under renovation work for the marquee event, it could be possible that Masood and his side would have to play in the UAE or Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will host England for a three-match Test series, which is a part of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The first of the three Tests will begin on October 7 in Multan.

The second Test will be played in Karachi, beginning on October 15, and the third red-ball clash is scheduled in Rawalpindi on October 24.