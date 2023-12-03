Pakistan's Afridi speaks on viral video of players loading luggage by themselves at airport

Rajput win hands hosts unassailable 3-1 lead in five-game series after World Cup defeat
A video went viral on social media where Pakistan cricket players were seen loading their luggage onto a container truck after they arrived in Sydney, leaving the fans stunned. Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi has now revealed why the players loaded their bags in the contained truck outside Sydney Airport.
Shaheen stated the reason behind their action and claimed that the players helped each other out to save time.
"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and save time. We call this team a family and helped them as a family," Geo News quoted Shaheen.
Pakistan are touring Australia for a three-match Test series, which is also being deemed as David Warner's farewell Test series.
Australia men's selection panel chairperson George Bailey has backed opener David Warner to play the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), a match that the opener intends to end his long format career with but maintained that performance will be a key factor in selection for all players.
"We still think he's one of our best eleven players to win the first Test. I think Test cricket, in terms of the way that the World Test Championship points are set up, each Test is critical. There are points on the line for every game. So our focus is very much on picking the 11 that we think can do the job, and obviously, there are roles within that for each individual and how that actually structures up the team as a whole, and we think David is the right person for that for this Test," Bailey said.
The first match will be played in Perth on December 14.
ALSO READ:
Rajput win hands hosts unassailable 3-1 lead in five-game series after World Cup defeat
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claims second 10-wicket haul in Tests to help set up 150-run victory
Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) play vital roles in well-earned win
In-form handler saddles several leading chances led by course specialist Mersaal
The 15-time major champion, who has not played since having ankle surgery in April, shot a three-over-par 75
After almost a year out with injury the former world number one to return to competitive tennis in January
Discussions were held to organize camps as part of various Russian team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team