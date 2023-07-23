Pakistan thrash India by 128 runs to win ACC Men's Emerging Cup title

Pakistan A players celebrate a wicket in the final against India. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 8:01 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 8:04 PM

Pakistan A came up with a superlative display to outclass India A and win the ACC Men's Emerging Cup final by 128 runs in Colombo on Sunday.

Put into bat, Pakistan A posted a massive 352 for eight in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant hundred from number four Tayyab Tahir who made 108 off 71 balls (12 fours, 4 sixes).

Earlier, Pakistan A were given a fantastic start by Sahibzada Farhan (65 off 62 balls) and Saim Ayub (59 off 51 balls) as the two openers shared a 121-run partnership for the first wicket in just 17.2 overs.

For India Riyan Parag (2/24) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/48) took two wickets each.

In reply, India A were bowled out for just 224 in 40 overs as opener Abhishek Sharma's 51-ball 61 went in vain.

None of India A middle-order batsmen could make an impact against the disciplined bowling attack of Pakistan A.

Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets for the winners while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each.

