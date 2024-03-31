UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan reappoints Babar Azam as white-ball captain

Azam stepped down as all format skipper in November last year after Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup in the first round

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM

Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM

Pakistan's Cricket Board on Sunday reappointed Babar Azam as white-ball captain after a seven-member selection committee recommended he should replace Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azam stepped down as all format skipper in November last year after Pakistan crashed out of the 50 over World Cup in the first round in India.


"Babar Azam appointed white ball captain," the PCB announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, chairman PCB Naqvi has appointed Azam as white-ball (T20Is and ODIs) captain of the Pakistan cricket team."


ALSO READ:


More news from Sports